SAD:HOW A ZAMBIAN LADY WAS R∆PED BY HER 4 BROTHERS WHEN SHE WAS Y0UNG

Hi Generation Media, I have something to share maybe I will be at peace. Hide my ID please





Am female aged 30, and my life is at zero because I have no love but hatred towards my brothers, they ruined my life. From the age of 3 to 11, I was a happy kid living with my grandma from my mother’s side until I went to join my siblings at my dad’s side, that’s when my whole life became a nightmare.





I Went to live with my aunt ( Dad’s elder sister) with my two elder brothers who started to r@pe me when I was 12yrs. They both new they were sharing me because each time one finds me with another he said even me I will do it or else I will tell aunt what happened. I had no choice but to accept.



I used to get physically a$$*lted by them if I refused, but they will tell lies to my aunt about me, this went on for many years. Then I got really distμrbed academically, mentally exhausted and I actually consumed a certain chem!cal used to spray cattle, it was too bμrning on my throat, so I stopped myself.





Now am 14yrs, one guy from church was very nice to me always, he never treated me like my brothers, he never tried to f0rce himself on me, so one day from church I followed him to his house just maybe I will feel loved without being hμrt.

I didn’t even know will think it’s supposed to be a marriage I was just running away from my brothers. Well eventually they took me back home saying I was too young to be married.





I was only happy when my brothers are at school, they were both in secondary school, I was in primary, if one of them see that boy on the road one of my brothers will do one stμpid thing, write my name and point the arrow in the bush.



Everybody knows what that means and I will get a b£ating of my life,so now everyone in the village including church knows that am a little hule but I couldn’t defend myself it really affected my daily life until I decided to run away from home to my mother’s side. Maybe it’s 200 plus miles away from where I used to stay so I left home and walked 40 kilometers by foot but it wasn’t successful someone who knows me caught and took me back home.





Back home I was welcomed by b£atings eish by another elder brother. He was a teacher at my school, that man b£at me that I still have some of the marks on my body. So life went on like until I left that home again to my other Aunt hoping things will be different. Now there is my cousin and two brothers living there.





Now am in grade 7, I was even on top of my class during final exam, it was now time to go to grade 8.



Remember I run away from my other Aunt’s house who was even financialy stable to someone who couldn’t pay my school fees.t Time came she refused to help out





My current family- now the son, my cousin found an opportunity to start sleeping with me. To tell you the truth I was now used to sleep with men I didn’t even refuse because he was supposed to help talk to my aunt about my school then boom  another brother caught as in the act





He gave me two choices

1. sleep with him 

2. he tells aunt



I chose the first one 

So we’re talking about 4 men in the same family sharing their little sister The same people who were supposed to protect me they all took advantage of me .

By God’s grace my Aunt was able to send me to school, school was far from home so we used to live at school during holidays. I was a wife to my cousin and brother  wrote my grade nine and made it to grade 10, now I even have a boyfriend again he never tried not even a kiss me, while my brothers are harvesting me.





Now in grade 10, i thought to myself am not a child anymore I must do something very smartly to avoid b£atings from my brothers.



Term two grade 10 immediately we opened school I went to school but not to learn to run for my life. I used Money for Groceries to run away to my mother’s side.

When I was at my mom’s side, quickly met a guy and got pregnant that’s how I didn’t go back to school though I tried going back several times 沈 it wasn’t successful and yes I have been writing GCE eish I have failed terrible. Any little money I make I take it to GCE and even next year 2026 am saving for it, am doing a small business for myself and by God’s grace I will manage to pay all my fees.





I shared this because the bible says we should forgive others, I have been carrying this heavy heart for so long, I want to be free from this, even some of my family members long time when I would ask for help





They would remind me how I run away from school but they don’t know what was going on but I came to understand that no one is going to live my life but myself so I don’t ask for anything from any of them.Hide my ID please Generation Media. Thnx.

