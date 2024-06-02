SAKWIBA SIKOTA LIED ABOUT JAY JAY’S INJURIES



By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

It’s good that Sakwiba Sikota’s statement, where he lied that Jay Jay Banda had physical injuries akin to those of tortured Cuthbert Ng’uni back in the 1990s during the Zero Option Plan debacle, has since been proven wrong and discounted by all well-meaning Zambians. And it’s good that the man himself has seen for himself first hand that Jay Jay has no physical injuries.

It is careless statements like this one, which can damage a country’s reputation when in fact there is nothing that happened to the honourable MP, who has been known in the past to stage some disappearing acts. Those who have seen him first hand and are not using microscopes or binoculars to try and discern the microscopic injuries, if any, have stated that the Petauke MP is hale and hearty and has no physical or apparent injuries, contract to what the former Livingstone Constituency MP stated two days ago. The observers say that the soles of his feet, another area the UKWA gang claimed may have been targeted for torture, are as smooth as a baby’s.

Of course we can’t discuss specifics and details of his internal physiology and results of tests for his vitals due privacy of medical records, but the man himself is on record as saying he wanted to go home as he was fine.

Very embarrassing for Sakwiba to have to own up this way. One can now see why lawyers like Mumba Kapumpa argue against giving interviews to discuss client/counsel privileged information. Sakwiba mobilised JJ’s sisters to paint a hazy picture for a whole one hour about what now looks like a largely imagined position to the public. One that served political than legal ends and they swallowed bait. So unfair considering he is being paid for legal services. Doesn’t seem to be an innocent mistake this one considering the glee with which he delivered the details.

So, was a whole state counsel trying to mislead the nation deliberately? Was he speaking after seeing those fake photos that were being circulated by the UKWA gang or he saw his client physically?