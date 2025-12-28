SAKWIBA SIKOTA SAYS OPPOSITION HAS NOT FAILED TO FIELD A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

By Nelson Zulu

Chairperson of the We Are One Alliance –WOZA- Sakwiba Sikota, says the opposition has not failed to field a single presidential candidate to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema in next year’s elections.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sikota says the alliance is working to resolve outstanding issues among member groups and is committed to producing one unified candidate before the end of January and that the process will be transparent and inclusive of independent participants.

He has revealed that the alliance has set 24th January, 2025 as the nomination date for the initial selection, with a contingency runoff scheduled for 31st January 2026, should no candidate secure a clear outcome on the first ballot.

Mr. Sikota adds that the selection mechanism will include non-partisan figures alongside political operatives to enhance credibility and reflect a broader “people’s choice”, approach aimed at addressing public calls for unity among the opposition.

PHOENIX NEWS