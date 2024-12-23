Salah Sets New Premier League Record As Liverpool Go Four Points Clear

Mohammed Salah produced a stunning performance to lead Liverpool to a 6-3 win over Everton to move them four points clear in the Premier League title race.

The Egyptian star scored two goals and recorded two assists to help the Reds return to winning ways after drawing their last two matches in the league.

Salah became the first Premier League player to reach double figures for goals and assists before Christmas with 15 goals, and 11 assists for Liverpool.

The Reds raced to a 3-1 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai with James Maddison reducing the deficit for the hosts.

Mohammed Salah scored a brace, and Luis Diaz completed his own brace, while Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke were on target for Tottenham to end the game 6-3 in favour of Liverpool to move them four points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who played out a goalless draw against Everton.

Salah was delighted to set a new Premier League record.

He said: “I didn’t think about it before the game but I’m glad I have done it, something that makes me proud, I’ll keep working hard.

: “We expected that [a chaotic game], the way they play, they open the game, they enjoy their football, physically tough and mentally we always have to be in the game.

“They don’t change much the way they play, it’s intense. City came here and struggled, other teams too. I’m happy we won because they play an intense game.”

Salah also became Liverpool’s fourth all-time leading goalscorer.

He said: “It’s great to achieve that at such a big club, but the most important thing is that we won the game. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it.”

This is the sixth Premier League season in which Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has both scored and assisted 10+ goals (2017-18, 2019-20, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25); the most of any player in the competition’s history (overtaking Wayne Rooney’s five).

Arne Slot was delighted with Liverpool’s performance as they continued to push for the Premier League title.

He said: “The first 50-55 minutes is what you want, apart from the goal we conceded. 3-1 up and then it ended up being 5-1. We thought it was enough but Tottenham have far too much quality and they’re able to create and score.

“In the games they’ve lost here against the bigger teams, they’ve been in the game. It was a really good performance from us apart from the 20 minutes we decided not to run anymore. That 15 minutes is maybe useful for us. It didn’t hurt us today but in other moments, it’s good.

“They should be one of the best players in the world otherwise you don’t play for Liverpool. Mo [Salah] got two goals and two assists. He played a very good game. With Trent, the focus might be on the great cross for the first goal but playing against Son is not easy but he did very well.

Slot praised his players for their impressive performance to extend their lead on top of the Premier League log.

He said: “It tells you we are a very good team. Still three games to go until halfway but if you go here and play the game we did then it shows we are a hard team to beat. If it was easy to win the league then every team would do it.”

The Reds will return to Premier League action against Leicester City on Thursday, while Tottenham travels to Nottingham Forest on the same day.