‘SALT SANA’ IS POISON

…Abandoning ‘Bally will pay’ slogan sign of failure – Silumbe

By George Zulu

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has abandoned the “Bally will pay” political campaign slogan to ‘salt sana’ after realising that the first one failed to produce jobs and business opportunities for women and young people in Zambia, Leadership Movement president Dr Richard Silumbe has said.

In an interview with The Mast yesterday, Dr Silumbe said Hichilema was now running away from the youths he had promised jobs and business opportunities in places like the Copperbelt and Lusaka preferring to celebrate the international Youth Day in Solwezi District, North-western Province.

“The Bally will pay” political slogan has failed. It was a total deception from the start, and young people in Zambia have realised that it was a cheating slogan. Now, he has embarked on a new slogan called “salt sana” to save his face,” he said.

Dr Silumbe said instead of addressing a huge number of youths in Lusaka and the Copperbelt Province, where he got more votes in 2021, about their plight and other concerns, Hichilema had abandoned them in preference for Solwezi.

He said Zambians should realise that a populist approach to governance and economic development would not improve the lives of the people.

“Our youths want jobs. They want equal business opportunities and not that fake and deceptive slogan of ‘Bally will pay’. It is a disappointing slogan as it has left many youths in a quandary. Our youths cannot demand any respect as they have been made beggars. Our youths have no future under>>read more>> https://mastmediazm.com/2026/03/salt-sana-is-poison-silumbe/