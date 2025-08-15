SAMPA AND PF RECONCILIATION, AN IDEA WHOSE TIME HAS COME





Of course, there is still a lot to be resolved in the Patriotic Front (PF) imbroglio. There is also the sour taste in the mouths of non partisan Zambians disgusted with the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s dirty hand in fomenting this sordid political scheme.





It is now up to the PF to deal with the intimate details of this saga, to find a resolution that will stand them in good stead to mount a 2026 electoral campaign as a more cohesive unit, within themselves, and in alliance with other opposition political parties.





The individual behind the troubles faced by the PF in the last four years is well known, despite the shield erected by a calvary of ruling party, civil service and security personnel proxies employed in executing the wicked scheme to deny Zambia the benefits of a truly multiparty democratic system.





Hopefully this belated maturity displayed by Miles Sampa will be duplicated in all the key protagonists in this PF drama. All of them need to deal with this matter as the most urgent current business of their political careers, because Zambia needs to reset its governance. The depths of ethnic, regional and political divisions that have emerged these last four years can no longer be ignored. And the responsible party is also well known.





But the Zambian Whistleblower is under no illusions that this expectation of sobreity and maturity also applies to Mafinga Member of Parliament, and the most lame pretender to the PF presidency, Robert Chabinga. For, Chabinga needs a special kind of treatment to exorcise him of what seems to be imbecilic foolhardiness and political recklessness.



The PF will be under the closest scrutiny they have ever been. All its presidential aspirants will be under a microscope for character traits, personal integrity and political morality. It is now time for all of them to do their individual best to galvanise grassroots members, so that they can have a part in selecting new leadership. The PF should avoid fragmenting into manipulative enclaves, which would simply spell the total demise of the former ruling party.





There is also a word of warning here for officials in the judiciary and civil service who may be induced to frustrate the PF in its efforts to resolve its leadership wrangles. The nation has already witnessed the virtual conversion of the office of the Registrar of Societies into a UPND agency for destruction of opposition parties.

Some magistrates and judges already have their names pending for future inquiries because of their handling of cases involving the PF. Zambians will be watching. Recent examples have proved that officers of the courts cannot hide behind “doing our job” if they are found to be part of weakening the country’s democratic institutions, of which opposition political parties are an acceptable and key part.





We shall all see if, perhaps, the PF leaders have learnt some painful lessons in the last four years, which can finally help make this new process a fruitful one.





Goodnight



John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Get in touch with us on WhatsApp +263786654620

#zambianwhistleblower #zwb

©️ Zambian Whistleblower