SAMPA BLASTS GOVT OVER RAMPANT JUNKIE VIOLENCE IN MATERO!

Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has launched a scathing attack on the government and police over their failure to crack down on violent youth gangs terrorizing residents in Lilanda, George, Chunga, and Zingalume.





Sampa accused the authorities of deliberately ignoring the growing threat posed by intoxicated gangs, known locally as “junkies,” who have been robbing, stabbing, and axing innocent residents. He warned that the situation has spiraled out of control, with citizens living in constant fear of being attacked in broad daylight.





“For five years, we’ve been crying for help. The police are quick to deploy Sondela and Kamfinsa recruits to block opposition rallies, but when it comes to protecting citizens from these criminal gangs, they are nowhere to be seen,” Sampa charged.



He recalled his own experience of being stabbed on August 12, 2021, in George compound—ironically in the presence of UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso—while checking on polling agents during the general election.





Sampa’s outburst comes after renowned musician James “Chamanyazi” Ngoma was attacked and injured by the same gangs. Ngoma’s property was also destroyed during the attack, prompting him to publicly demand action from the authorities.





“How many more people have to bleed before the government acts? The police cannot sit back while citizens are living under siege. This is not a request—it’s a demand. Either the state moves in and clears out these gangs or they admit they’ve lost control,” Sampa said.





He questioned why the state has been quick to crack down on political gatherings but unwilling to confront criminal gangs tormenting ordinary citizens. “During the PF era, this would not have been tolerated. Even the military would have been sent in to restore order,” he added.





Sampa warned that failure to act would force the community to take matters into their own hands. “Matero will not be left to rot under the watch of an indifferent government. Enough is enough,” he declared.