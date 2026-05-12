SAMWIMBILA SWEEPS MUNALI UPND PRIMARIES WITH LANDSLIDE 97% VICTORY



Patrick Samwimbila has emerged as the frontrunner in the UPND adoption primaries for Munali Constituency, commanding a massive lead over other aspiring candidates.





According to the results, Samwimbila secured an impressive 97 percent, placing him far ahead of the competition and strengthening his position ahead of the party’s final adoption process.





Wendy Mulenga came in second with 74 percent, followed by Kabanda Kaoma at 70 percent and Shadreck C. Mwanza with 69 percent. Captain Churchill Thomas Malama polled 58 percent, while Victoria Lambwe trailed with 43 percent.





The outcome signals strong grassroots backing for Samwimbila within Munali Constituency as the ruling United Party for National Development intensifies preparations for the upcoming general elections.