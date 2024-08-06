Sancho to replace Rasmus at season start following latter’s injury

Erik ten Hag has indicated that Jadon Sancho might take on the role of Manchester United’s central striker at the start of the season, given Rasmus Højlund’s injury.

Højlund is expected to be sidelined for six weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained during the first match of the U.S. tour against Arsenal.

With Højlund out, Sancho, who was reintroduced to the squad after a 10-month absence, played as the No. 9 in the recent 3-2 win over Real Betis and the 3-0 loss to Liverpool.

Ten Hag suggested that Sancho could begin as the center-forward in the Community Shield against Manchester City and in the Premier League opener against Fulham, ahead of new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

“Yes, otherwise we wouldn’t play with him there,” said Ten Hag when asked whether Sancho could start up front against City at Wembley.

“That is what we can do if we don’t have the availability of Rasmus, but of course, Joshua Zirkzee, he is coming in, he has started training, but also consider that he is not so long in training, so that will take time, and he has to adapt to English football and our way of playing as well.

“There is also, of course, Jadon, as a striker. We know he can play in wide areas, but also as a false striker, he’s an option.”

Joshua Zirkzee, who was signed from Bologna for £36.5 million, has yet to train with the team since his return to Carrington after the summer break, as he did not participate in the American tour.

Jadon Sancho, who rejoined Manchester United after a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season, has not netted a competitive goal for the club since May 2023.

Marcus Rashford could also be considered to fill the gap left by Højlund, but Ten Hag suggested that Rashford will likely remain in his customary position on the left wing.

“I think that Marcus has done it [played as a striker] before and he can do it, and it’s definitely an option,” said Ten Hag.

“But I think he is most productive from the left, starting wide and coming inside. So when he can arrive there, he is most effective. We have other options. We have Bruno Fernandes who can play as a striker as well.”