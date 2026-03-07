SANDF Deployment to Crime Hotspots Will Take Time, Says Cachalia



Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to crime-ridden areas will take time, as soldiers must first undergo specialised training to understand their role in supporting the South African Police Service (SAPS).





Cachalia explained that the training is necessary to ensure proper coordination between the army and police during operations targeting organised crime, gang violence, and illegal mining. He emphasised that the military’s role will be to stabilise affected communities and support law enforcement, rather than replace police officers on the ground.





The SANDF deployment forms part of the government’s broader strategy to combat rising crime in several hotspots, including provinces such as the Western Cape, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape. Once training is completed, troops are expected to begin operations in identified areas, with the mission planned to run until April 2027.





Cachalia has cautioned that the deployment should not be viewed as a “magic bullet” to solve the country’s crime crisis, noting that it is intended to create space for broader strategies aimed at dismantling organised crime networks.