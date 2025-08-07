SANDF warns soldiers after viral video of female officer undressing





The SANDF has issued a statement warning soldiers to conduct themselves properly while wearing their official uniforms and to refrain from making videos and posting them on social media.





This comes after a video went viral showing a female soldier dancing while undressing.



She removed her uniform, exposing her bra, then pulled down her trousers, revealing her underwear.





She even started pulling down her underwear as well, but the video cut off before anything more could be seen.