Sandton businessman arrested in connection with DJ Sumbody’s murder





Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe has been arrested in connection with the murder of popular Pretoria-based musician and entrepreneur, DJ Sumbody.





The arrest took place at Molefe’s home in Sandton today, Monday, 21 July 2025.



The late DJ Sumbody, whose real name was Oupa John Sefoka, was gunned down in a hail of bullets in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in the early hours of 20 November 2022. The brazen attack, believed to be a coordinated hit, also claimed the life of one of his bodyguards.





According to News24, Molefe’s arrest is a major breakthrough in the high-profile murder case that had gone cold for more than two years. He now joins three other suspects – Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana, and Tlego Floyd Mabusela who were previously arrested for the 2024 assassination of underworld figure Armand Swart.





The trio are also charged with the attempted murder of actress and socialite Tebogo Thobejane, in a separate shooting incident allegedly orchestrated by her ex-boyfriend, Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.





Molefe, who was reportedly already out on bail on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest, is believed to have played a central role in the planning of DJ Sumbody’s murder.





While the exact motive behind the hit remains unclear, investigators are probing possible links to the business dealings and alleged underworld connections of the late DJ.





The arrests mark a significant development in a case that shocked South Africa’s entertainment industry and sparked calls for justice. All four accused are expected to appear in court soon as the investigation continues.