SANITY HAS COME IN THIS COUNTRY BECAUSE OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE

By Brian Kayange



Lusaka _12 September 2025



UPND Provincial Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says that, sanity has come in this country because of President Hakainde Hichilema’s Leadership quality.





Speaking at Millennium TV at Four Years of UPND in Power program last Night ,Mwaliteta said that ,24th August 2021 was the day that Marked the end of tribalism, Civil servants been retired on National interest, kamugodi torturing, Bloodshed during campaigns ,Machete campaigns and Partying.





He went on to say that 24th August 2021 is also the day that birthed Free education, Increased CDF,New life in Mines ,Napsa partial withdraw and many other good things.



