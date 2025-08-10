SAPS offers R150,000 reward for Zimbabwean fugitive in killing of two officers in Roodepoort, Johannesburg



SAPS has offered a R150,000 reward for Zimbabwean fugitive Jabulani Thabang Moyo, accused of killing two Florida SAPS detectives in Roodepoort on 8 August.





Moyo allegedly overpowered and shot the officers while being transported from court, fleeing in an unmarked police vehicle later found abandoned.





A Hawks-led manhunt is underway, with police warning he is armed and very dangerous.





Tip-offs can be sent to 072 844 4442, 08600 10111, or the MySAPSApp.