SAPS officers arrested for looting washing powder from crash scene



Two SAPS officers and a police station cleaner have been arrested after allegedly looting washing powder from an overturned delivery truck in Modimolle, Limpopo.





According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the officers were among several people who descended on the scene after the truck crashed on 14 July. Instead of securing the area, the officers allegedly loaded some of the washing powder into a marked SAPS van and drove off.





A formal complaint was lodged by the truck driver, prompting an internal investigation. Some of the stolen goods were later recovered at one of the officer’s homes. A police station cleaner was also implicated.





The three suspects, aged between 49 and 55, are facing charges of theft and defeating the ends of justice. They are expected to appear in the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court, today Monday.





Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident, saying such behaviour undermines public trust in law enforcement and will not be tolerated.