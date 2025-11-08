SASYDA CALLS FOR UNITY AND NEUTRALITY AHEAD OF PF CONVENTION



…. expresses concern over “choreographed endorsements” of certain presidential aspirants





Lusaka…. Saturday November 8, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The South African Students and Youth Development Association (SASYDA) has urged members of the Patriotic Front (PF) to uphold unity, neutrality, and democratic principles as the party heads towards its much-anticipated General Convention to elect a new president.





SASYDA President General and member of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders, Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, expressed concern over what he described as “choreographed endorsements” of certain presidential aspirants.





He warned that such actions could sow division within the former ruling party.



“As a loyal sympathizer of the PF and partner within the Tonse Alliance, we are concerned about the disunity and potential fragmentation these early endorsements may cause,” Mr. Mwamba told Smart Eagles.





“With several candidates in the race, party structures must demonstrate leadership, maturity, and neutrality. The delegates must speak through the ballot at the General Conference.”





Mr. Mwamba emphasized that the PF General Convention remains the only legitimate platform, as stipulated in the party’s constitution, to select the next presidential candidate who may go on to contest in the 2026 general elections.





“The convention is the only forum where the presidential candidate will be democratically elected. All members must respect this process, which will help rebuild unity and strengthen the party after the passing of our Sixth Republican President, may his soul rest in peace,” he said.





He further clarified that neither SASYDA nor himself, in his capacity as a member of the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders, will endorse any candidate before the convention.





“We will continue to work with the current PF leadership, which was entrusted by former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, until a new leader is chosen by the people,” Mr. Mwamba stated.





The SASYDA President General appealed to all PF members, Tonse Alliance partners, and the Zambian public to respect the democratic process and allow delegates to freely elect the party’s next leader.





“SASYDA stands for unity, inclusivity, and collective responsibility. We are open to collaborating with any aspiring presidential candidate within the PF who prioritizes the party’s best interests and Zambia’s development,” he said.



“Let love, trust, and unity guide us through this important process.”