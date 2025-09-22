SASYDA CONDEMNS UPND’S MOVE TO RESTRICT MEDIA COVERAGE OF ASPIRING CANDIDATES





Lusaka…. Monday September 22, 2025



The Secretary General of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Batuke Imenda, has come under sharp criticism from the President General of the Southern African Students and Youth Development Association (SASYDA) Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, following his announcement to restrict media coverage of aspiring candidates within the party.





In a press statement released to Smart Eagles today, Mr. Mwamba described the move as “draconian and akin to North Korea’s style of governance, which has no place in a democratic Zambia.”





He emphasized that the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, assembly, and the press, and that no party official has the authority to dictate media coverage.





“This action seems particularly targeted at young people within the UPND who have challenged long-serving members of parliament, such as Mr. Jack Mwimbu, who has been in office since 2001,” Mr. Mwamba said.





“We urge all young Zambians to freely aspire to public office in the 2026 elections.”



Mr. Mwamba further encouraged youth to consider running as independent candidates if political parties continue to favor older politicians.





“With the numbers on their side, the youth of Zambia have the power to govern the country,” he said.





He concluded by urging Mr. Imenda and the UPND leadership to respect the democratic process and the fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution of Zambia.