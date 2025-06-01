SASYDA Rejects Unconstitutional Amendment of the Zambian Constitution



As the Southern Africa Students and Youth Development Association (SASYDA), we strongly object to the current Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7, proposed by the UPND political party. This bill, in its current form, is a threat to the democratic rights of the Zambian people.





Amending the constitution without the direct input and participation of the Zambian people is, in itself, an unconstitutional amendment. The constitution belongs to the people, and any changes to it must be made with their explicit consent and involvement.





We urge the government to reconsider its approach and postpone the constitutional amendment process until after the general elections. This will provide an opportunity for the Zambian people to participate as stakeholders in the amendment process, ensuring that their voices are heard and their interests are represented.





As SASYDA, we maintain our stance that the constitutional amendment process must be inclusive, transparent, and people-driven. We will continue to advocate for the rights of the Zambian people and ensure that their interests are protected.





No to unconstitutional amendment



Yes to people-driven constitutional reform



Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba

SASYDA PRESIDENT