Satellite Images Reveal Major Expansion of China’s Nuclear Infrastructure in Remote Desert





New satellite imagery has revealed that China is constructing an extensive network of launch pads, bunkers, communications facilities, and support infrastructure near its Hami nuclear missile silo field in the Xinjiang region.





According to reporting by The Defense Post, citing analysis of satellite imagery reviewed by Reuters, the project includes more than 80 concrete pads spread across the desert, alongside facilities that analysts believe could support mobile missile launchers, air-defense systems, electronic warfare units, satellite communications, and command operations.





Experts say the scale of the construction suggests a significant effort to strengthen the survivability of China’s land-based nuclear forces and ensure the country’s ability to respond in the event of a nuclear attack. The network is reportedly centered around two large octagon-shaped military complexes connected by roads, fortified storage areas, airfields, and rail links.





The development comes as Beijing continues a broader military modernization program. U.S. assessments have previously projected that China could possess around 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.





Chinese authorities have not publicly commented on the newly identified infrastructure, while the Pentagon declined to discuss intelligence-related matters.



Source: The Defense Post (June 1, 2026), based on satellite imagery analysis reviewed by Reuters.