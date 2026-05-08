Satellite images reveal massive damage to U.S. military assets across Middle East



Satellite imagery reviewed by The Washington Post reportedly shows that at least 228 U.S. military structures and pieces of equipment across the Middle East have been damaged since Feb. 28.





The reported damage includes hangars, barracks, fuel depots, aircraft, and air defense systems spread across multiple regional bases.





The scale of the destruction appears significantly larger than what has been publicly acknowledged by U.S. officials, potentially raising new questions over the true extent of the regional escalation.





The findings come amid growing tensions and continued military activity across the Middle East, where U.S. forces remain on heightened alert.