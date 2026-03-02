Breaking News : Saudi Arabia Confirms Iranian Attacks on Its Territory Amid Escalating Gulf Conflict





Saudi Arabia has confirmed that Iranian strikes targeted areas within the Kingdom, including parts of the Eastern Province, as regional tensions continue to intensify following recent U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iran. However, as of the latest verified reporting, there is no confirmed evidence from major international news agencies that the ARAMCO refinery at Ras Tanura has been directly hit.





According to reporting by Reuters, Saudi authorities stated that Iranian missiles and drones were launched toward Saudi territory and that air defense systems intercepted several of them. The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks as violations of its sovereignty and confirmed that the incidents are part of the wider regional escalation involving Iran and Saudi Arabia.





The Eastern Province, where major energy infrastructure is located including facilities operated by Saudi Aramco remains strategically sensitive due to its central role in global oil exports. Despite widespread claims circulating online, no credible outlet such as Reuters or the Associated Press has independently confirmed a direct strike on the Ras Tanura oil refinery itself at this stage.





The broader conflict has already begun impacting energy markets and maritime traffic, particularly near the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to volatility in global oil prices.



Source: Reuters