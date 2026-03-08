Saudi Arabia Draws Red Line: Warns Iran Against Further Attacks on Kingdom or Energy Sites





Saudi Arabia has issued a firm warning to Iran: cease attacks on Saudi territory and critical energy infrastructure, or face direct retaliation





The message was delivered in a direct phone call between Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to sources cited by Reuters.





Riyadh made clear it prefers diplomacy to end the current conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. However, continued strikes on the kingdom would leave no choice but to respond forcefully, potentially including opening Saudi bases to U.S. military operations.





This comes amid escalating regional tensions, with recent Iranian drone strikes already forcing temporary shutdowns at key Saudi facilities like the Ras Tanura refinery.





The kingdom is signaling it will defend its sovereignty and vital oil assets without hesitation.