Saudi Arabia Signs $5 Billion Deal with China for Local Drone Production



Saudi Arabia has entered a major $5 billion agreement with China’s Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC) to establish an assembly line for the Wing Loong-3 unmanned aerial vehicle in Jeddah.





The facility aims to produce approximately 48 drones per year. The package includes comprehensive training, maintenance support, and avionics integration, moving beyond traditional arms sales toward deeper industrial cooperation.





The Wing Loong-3 is a medium-altitude, long-endurance combat drone with capabilities comparable to Western systems like the MQ-9 Reaper, including extended flight endurance and significant payload capacity.





This deal advances Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal of localizing defense manufacturing and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. It reflects growing strategic ties between Riyadh and Beijing in the defense sector, even as the kingdom maintains partnerships with Western nations.





The agreement comes amid ongoing regional tensions and Saudi efforts to build a more self-reliant military-industrial base.