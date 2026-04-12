Saudi Arabia Strikes Back: East-West Oil Pipeline Roars to Full 7 Million Barrels a Day



Riyadh just delivered a major win for global energy security.





Days after Iranian attacks hammered its facilities and slashed pipeline flow by roughly 700,000 barrels per day, Saudi Arabia has restored the East-West pipeline to full capacity of about 7 million barrels daily.





This critical artery moves crude from eastern oil fields straight to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, completely bypassing the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz.





While the chokepoint remains disrupted amid the Iran conflict, the kingdom’s swift repairs prove its resilience and reduce the world’s dangerous reliance on that narrow waterway, where one-fifth of seaborne oil normally flows.





In a region plagued by aggression, Saudi Arabia is showing it won’t let threats choke off reliable supply.