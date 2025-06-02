Saudi Arabia suspends blockwork visa for Nigeria and six other African countries

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended blockwork visa quotas for Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia, and Morocco until the end of June, coinciding with the Hajj pilgrimage season.

The decision affects block visas, which allow companies to recruit groups of foreign workers under government-approved quotas, unlike regular work visas tied to individual job offers.

The move comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to tighten immigration controls and advance its Saudization policies, which prioritize local employment, particularly in sectors like tourism.

Authorities aim to balance the Kingdom’s labor market needs with the influx of visitors during Hajj.

The suspension is expected to limit the entry of new group workers from these seven African nations, potentially impacting industries reliant on foreign labor.

No official statement has clarified whether the suspension will extend beyond June or affect other visa categories.