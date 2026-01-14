Saudi Arabia’s oldest man d!es at the age of 142 with 134 children and grandchildren

Saudi Arabia is mourning the death of its oldest known citizen, Nasser bin Radan Al Rashid Al Wadaei, who passed away at the age of 142.

His family confirmed his death earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes across the kingdom.

Al Wadaei was widely regarded as a living witness to the full history of modern Saudi Arabia.

Born decades before the founding of the Kingdom in 1932, he lived through the eras of tribal Arabia, unification, oil discovery, and the country’s transformation into a global power.



Community leaders described him as a pillar of wisdom and tradition. He was known for sharing stories of early desert life, pre-oil hardship, and the rise of the Saudi state.

Al Wadaei leaves behind more than 130 descendants, including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Family members said he remained mentally sharp into old age and was deeply respected for his discipline, faith, and humility.

Local officials say his life represents a bridge between Saudi Arabia’s past and present. Many described his passing as the end of an era.

Funeral prayers were held in his hometown, with large crowds attending to pay their final respects.