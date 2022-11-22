Saudi King declares holiday to celebrate World Cup victory

THE KING of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has declared tomorrow a public holiday in celebration of the kingdom’s historic win at the ongoing Fifa World Cup.

It applies to all employees in both public and private sectors, as well as all students across the country.

Saudi Arabia beat title favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha this afternoon in one of the greatest World Cup upsets in history.

This isn’t the first time a public holiday has been declared after a World Cup win. Cameroon’s stellar performance against Argentina in the opening match of 1990’s tournament – often referred to as one of the biggest upsets in football history – also saw a holiday declared in Cameroon the very next day.