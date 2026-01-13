SAVE YOURSELVES FROM ABUSE IN AUGUST – MULENGA KAPWEPWE

SAVE YOURSELVES FROM ABUSE IN AUGUST – KAPWEPWE
MAKE the right decision in the August 13 general election and save the country from weaponised state institutions, social activist Mulenga Kapwepwe has urged Zambians.
Kapwepwe, daughter of late former vice president Simon Kapwepwe, said Zambians should exercise their democratic power and decide which direction the country should head to by making the right choice in August.
She told The Mast in an interview government should stop weaponising the law using State institutions.
“Yes, Zambians themselves must decide the direction of the country. Because we have never been here in this situation before. So, I think it is the people themselves who have to decide where we should go. They [Zambians] are the biggest part of what democracy is,” Kapwepwe said.
She said what was happening in the country with the law being abused day and night with impunity was uncalled for and a violation of human rights.
Kapwepwe said Zambia was on an unbelievable trajectory where the voice of the people, particularly those with divergent views, was being silenced.
“But then we are in this trajectory where the voices now should not be spoken. Where are we heading to as a country?,” Kapwepwe said.
She said the country had never experienced such hatred and division among citizens before.
“The Zambian people must come out and decide where we should go as a country because with what is prevailing, this is definitely not where we thought we should be. The situation now is the people versus the State. It’s a pity” Kapwepwe said.
The Mast
Where was this woman during the PF reign of terror? Or she was part of the establishment and beneficiary?
Some people are just forced what to say not really from what was seen in previous regime.
We definitely will NOT madame. We will avoid anything tainted with PF, whether it called Tonse or any other name. We are not going back to that misleadership of financial recklessness and looting of the national treasury.
She is saying what she is saying because of a feeling of entitlement. She thinks only her kitn and kin are entitled to rule. She should stop living in dreamland, but in reality.
This hater, you think people are blind and deaf, they’ve lived experience of a corrupt/violent regime and a sense of economic/political sanity. She’s putting up a facade of activism, pf chap
Ba Mulenga, in August 2021, we decided which direction we wanted to go.
Nothing has changed.
Madam you are honest and objective. Those who are not in agreement with what you said lack sincerity and objectivity. I totally agree with you. Keep it up with same spirit of saying the truth.
We’re you in Zambia when lungu was president, if yes then you are not truthful in your assession that the situation now is worse than pre 2021 because the truth is the opposite. Any am happy that most of us Zambians have not forgotten the dark days of pf. You sound bitter, did the upnd deny you a job?
Which Zambians is this woman talking about? We already saved ourselves from the abuse in August, 2021 and in August this year, we are giving HH another five year mandate to continue driving our nation and continue with his visionary developmental agenda. We are not going to get instructions from few selfish individuals under the disguise of activism.