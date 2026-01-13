SAVE YOURSELVES FROM ABUSE IN AUGUST – MULENGA KAPWEPWE

SAVE YOURSELVES FROM ABUSE IN AUGUST – KAPWEPWE



MAKE the right decision in the August 13 general election and save the country from weaponised state institutions, social activist Mulenga Kapwepwe has urged Zambians.





Kapwepwe, daughter of late former vice president Simon Kapwepwe, said Zambians should exercise their democratic power and decide which direction the country should head to by making the right choice in August.





She told The Mast in an interview government should stop weaponising the law using State institutions.





“Yes, Zambians themselves must decide the direction of the country. Because we have never been here in this situation before. So, I think it is the people themselves who have to decide where we should go. They [Zambians] are the biggest part of what democracy is,” Kapwepwe said.





She said what was happening in the country with the law being abused day and night with impunity was uncalled for and a violation of human rights.





Kapwepwe said Zambia was on an unbelievable trajectory where the voice of the people, particularly those with divergent views, was being silenced.





“But then we are in this trajectory where the voices now should not be spoken. Where are we heading to as a country?,” Kapwepwe said.





She said the country had never experienced such hatred and division among citizens before.





“The Zambian people must come out and decide where we should go as a country because with what is prevailing, this is definitely not where we thought we should be. The situation now is the people versus the State. It’s a pity” Kapwepwe said.



