SAVENDA BOSS PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CORRUPTION

By Darius Choonya

Savenda Group of Companies Chief Executive Officer Clever Mpoha has denied bribing former Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Sturdy Mwale with of 200,000 dollars.

According to the state, the said money was an inducement for the award of a contract to supply and deliver military uniforms for the Zambia National Service.

But when the matter came up for plea, Mr. Mpoha and two others pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, the state has added Eagle Trading International, a company owned by Mr. Mpoha as third accused entity and is being represented by Edman Banda in his capacity as company Chief Operations Officer.

This is in a matter in which Mr. Mpoha, Mr. Mwale and Eagle Trading International Limited are facing two counts of alleged corruption involving 200,000 dollars.

The matter comes up for trial on December 12, 2022.