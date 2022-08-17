PRESS RELEASE SAVENDA GROUP OF COMPANIES DIRECTOR AND SHAREHOLDER CLEVER MPOHA ARRESTED FOR CORRUPT PRACTICES
The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Clever Mpoha, Director and Shareholder of Savenda Group of Companies for corrupt practices involving US $927,448.00 Mpoha, of flat F104 Bank of Zambia Flats in Fairview, Lusaka, has been arrested and charged with three counts of corrupt practices.
Mpoha is a Shareholder and Director of two other companies namely Eagle Trading International and African Security Academy (ASA) of Zambia.
The arrest comes in the wake of a contract which was single sourced and signed between the Ministry of Defence and African Security Academy (ASA) of Poland for the financing and purchase of military uniforms for the Zambia National Service at a contract sum of US$47million.
Investigations have revealed that Mpoha’s company, African Security Academy was the representative here in Zambia of the parent African Security Academy of Poland and financial transactions were facilitated through Mpoha’s other company Eagle Trading International.
Consequently, in the first count, Mpoha has been arrested and charged with corrupt transaction by a private person contrary to section 20(2) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.
Investigations have revealed that between 1st March 2018 and 30th June 2018, Mpoha, through his company Eagle Trading International, attempted to pay US $200,000 into the bank account of the Australian owners of Simonga Farm in Chikankata District, for and on behalf of Mr Sturdy Mwale, former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, as part payment for the purchase of the said farm.
Mpoha was in the second count arrested and charged with corrupt practices with by private persons contrary to Section 20(2) as read with Section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. Details are that Mpoha, through his Eagle Trading International, offered and actually paid US $200,000 into a bank account for the Australian owners of Simonga Farm on behalf of Sturdy Mwale as part payment for the purchase of Simonga Farm for facilitating the signing of the contract by Sturdy Mwale.
The payment was an inducement or reward for Sturdy Mwale for the supply of military uniforms for the Zambia National Service In the third . count, Mpoha has been arrested and charged with reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to Sectio possession of property n 71(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.
Details are that Mpoha, being a shareholder and Director in African Security Academy , did receive a total of US $527,448, funds which were fraudulently paid by the Ministry of Finance as pa fees for the delivery of the subject contract payment of the arrangement.
The funds were paid by the Ministry of Finance outside the budget line of the uniforms despite that the contract was to be financed by the supplier
Mpoha is expected to appear in court soon.
Timothy Moono PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER
Why am I not surprised that this country has been a competition ground for all the thieves? Surely all these cases were going to be swept under the biggest dirty carpet of the PF had the worn elections? This tells you why they tried hard to rig elections?
It is a big shame, we need Zambian millionaires who are clean from corruption. Not only did PF tried to rig elections they are trying to come back in authority at all cost to save their loots. No wonder Lungu is failing to quit politics. All looters are hoping their cases to take very long so that in their dead dreams 2026 they can win. Zambians should not sleep over this looters they enough stolen money to cause confusions in the country. Figures are just to big either in cash or in properties it very alarming.
I think the more you discover about PF’s rotten personality you can now get annoyed and say “AKABWELELA PESA TWALIKALA KALEEE”. Most of these Guys must be arrested and keys to their prison doors set to mars by rocket.
If this opens up even to the people connected to the ruling class, very few Zambian millionaires will survive the dragnet. Most business men in Zambia are thieves whether in government or not. They became rich by stealing and conniving with people in government. This is a way to go, broaden up the net, pronto!
When you have a fish with a rotten head that’s what you get at the end of the day. That pf government we voted out should never come back to rule this country again. Then you have some people insulting the new president over corruption fight. Tax payers money was looted in broad daylight and someone is saying ati alebwelelapo. How do you defend looters? How? Putting wild animals in their yards , mansions everywhere when someone has never had a business background. Fraud fraud fraud. That’s why they are so arrogant, too much money.
What were the generals doing when an unschooled sturdy mwale stormed their ministry and suddenly started to pull all strings for his personal benefit?
Who were the people who released the money which came from outside the budgeted funds?
Where did the money come from?
This is a bigger thing than you would think. There is no way sturdy mwale a villager would do that alone.
Look for all the people who facilities or did not raise the alarm for the deal to go through. Every accounts clerk who did a part must be brought to account.