SCHOOL COMMITMENT FORM LAUNCHED TO PROMOTE DISCIPLINE AND ACCOUNTABILITY IN SCHOOLS



Lusaka-July 15th, 2025.



By Jack Makayi



The Minister of Education Hon. Douglas Siakalima has launched the Secondary School Commitment Form, a transformative initiative aimed at improving discipline, accountability, and learner performance in Zambian schools.





The Honourable Minister of Education Mr. Douglas M. Siakalima MP, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary for Administration, Dr. Kelvin Mambwe, described the new form as “a symbol of our shared responsibility to shape a disciplined generation”, emphasizing that the responsibility of education lies not only with schools and government, but with the entire community.





In his keynote speech he highlighted that,

“This initiative is more than just a document, It reflects a national commitment to quality, inclusive, and value-based education—anchored on mutual respect, collaboration, and clear expectations.”





The form defines roles and commitments for;

Teachers – to manage learner behavior professionally. Learners – to show respect and remain focused on their education. Parents and Guardians – to support and guide their children in partnership with schools. School Leaders – to handle disciplinary cases transparently and fairly.





The speech stressed that no learner should be expelled or transferred on disciplinary grounds unless procedures outlined in the form are followed. Schools will now be required to check disciplinary records before accepting transferred learners.





He further emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to overseeing implementation and providing policy support, noting that provinces and districts must:





Ensure all secondary learners sign the form include all stakeholders in its rollout, use it to guide regular reviews of learner conduct and academic.



