Scientist explains ‘truth’ behind Bermuda Triangle after mystery is ‘solved’

A scientist reckons he knows why the Bermuda Triangle has caused so many disappearances over the years.

The Bermuda Triangle, a 700,000km area in the North Atlantic Ocean, has been shrouded in mystery because of what’s happened within its boundaries between Florida, Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

Throughout the years, numerous ships and planes have vanished without a trace, earning it the ominous moniker of the ‘Devil’s Triangle’.

The legend of Flight 19 is said to be the first reported incident of a plane going missing in the triangle.

It mysteriously disappeared after taking off from Florida, along with the rescue plane which was deployed. Apparently, no wreckage or bodies were found.

Fifty ships and 20 planes are said to have vanished in the region.

After years of conspiracy theories, Dr Simon Boxall, of the University of Southampton, thinks he has ‘solved’ the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle.

The educator believes that the triangle’s ‘rogue waves’ produced by a ‘perfect storm’ is the reason why so many ships go missing.

He said colossal water crests can reach heights of up to 100 feet in the Bermuda Triangle. If two such waves follow in rapid succession, a ship can find itself being suspended between them, with one wave at its bow and another at its stern.

Under those circumstances, pretty much nothing can be done to stop the ship from getting destroyed.

“You get two or three storms coming together and, what happens is, the waves from different storms interact,” Dr Boxall told the Daily Mail.

“The biggest waves you get from a single storm are usually about 10 meters, 12 meters tops – which [is] very big, but not sort of horrendous big.

“Then, the same way as you usually get these beat frequencies, you get the same thing with water waves.

“And so, if you get two troughs that happen to occur at the same time, or two peaks at the same time, they catch up.”

The oceanographer, who said that the mystery is easily solvable by science, explained: “So you end up with, rather than a 10-meter wave, a 20-meter wave.

“If you get three different wave systems coming together, you can get a 30-meter wave, but they also cancel out. So you get this sort of beat pattern… sort of a few low waves and some big waves and so on.”

When it comes to the various planes that have vanished in the region, he claims that the ‘evidence’ is there for all to see.

Speaking about the 1945 disappearance of Navy bombers on a training flight, Dr Boxall insisted: “The person in charge of the training flight was renowned for being a bit of an a*** and wouldn’t ever listen to anyone. He misread the land. He misread where he was.

“The story is that you’ve got this experienced flight going out, so there must be something weird going on… the reality is they weren’t [experienced].”