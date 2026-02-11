Scientists discover cockroach milk is four times more nutritious than cow’s milk

Scientists say a substance often called “cockroach milk” is far more nutritious than cow’s milk.

The finding comes from research on the Pacific beetle cockroach. The species feeds its young with protein crystals produced in its gut.

Researchers found the crystals are about four times more nutritious than cow’s milk.

They are rich in protein, fats, and sugars. They also contain all essential amino acids.

The study was published by scientists from the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine in India, alongside international collaborators.

The crystals release energy slowly. That makes them highly calorie-dense and efficient.

But while the science is fascinating, the practicality is another story. Unlike cows, cockroaches can’t simply be “milked.”

Extracting the crystals requires sacrificing the insect at a precise stage of its life cycle. But the discovery could inspire future superfood or supplement research.

According to scientist Leonard Chavas, harvesting just 100 grams (about 3.5 ounces) of this substance would take around 1,000 cockroaches and half a day of work.