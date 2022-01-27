SCORECARD TO DATE: HH AND HIS NEW DAWN ADMINISTRATION

By Sean Tembo – PeP President

Good morning fellow citizens. Here is the scorecard for HH and his new dawn administration so far:

1. Promise of no national borrowing: failed to keep promise as he has applied to borrow $1.6 billion from the IMF over 3 years.

2. Promise to sell presidential jet: failed to keep promise as he has kept the jet up to now and has even stopped talking about it.

3. Promise to end cadrerism and political violence: not kept as UPND leaders such as Gilbert Liswaniso are blatantly telling their cadres to engage in political violence with no action from the police. End result being the attack of civil servants such as Beauty Namukoko in Kasama.

4. Promise to cut on foreign trips: has failed to keep promise as he is always traveling and only comes to visit in Zambia. He now even travels to launch a friend’s book on taxpayers expense.

5. Promise to re-introduce meal allowances for students: has failed to keep the promise as students are still without meal allowances.

6. Promise to pay farmers on time for maize supplied to FRA: has failed to keep the promise as farmers are still waiting for payment for maize supplied last year. Most banks say they have not received the money, despite the treasury announcing that they released the last batch of the money about two weeks ago. Did the treasury really release the money or it was just a story?

7. Promise to allow the media to operate freely: has failed to keep promise as he has already started arresting journalists such as KBN television station manager; Petty Chanda, for doing her job of informing the people on matters of public interest.

8. Promise to bring integrity to office of President: not kept as he is already embroiled in a scandal where his Political Advisor Levy Ngoma is heard telling PS Akafumba that HH and Nalumango sent him to see to it that Harry Kalaba’s DP does not file a candidate in the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election. The President has to date not denied his involvement in this scandal.

9. Promise not to harass the opposition: promise not kept as he has already started sending the police to harass political leaders for the political statements that they make, as in the case of Sean Tembo. It appears that the new dawn lack intellectual capacity in their camp, necessary to challenge the political statements issued by the opposition hence resorting to use of the police to try and silence the opposition altogether.

10. Promise to reduce the cost of living: not kept as the cost of living has skyrocketed instead.

Total Score = 0/10

NB: no one forced HH to make the above promises. He made them out of his own volition and we the people of Zambia have a right to remind him about his promises.

/// END

SET 27.01.2022