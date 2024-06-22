SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT GIVES ZAMBIA AND MALAWI A ONE MILLION POUNDS GRANT FOR A STATE OF THE ART DIAGNOSTIC LABORATORY AT UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA

21 June 2024

The Scottish Government has given Zambia and Malawi a grant of one million pounds to establish a state of the art facility and procurement of advanced laboratory equipment for diagnostics at the University of Zambia.

The laboratory, which has come through the Lusaka-Blantyre-Blantyre Laboratory project, is a collaboration between the University of Glasgow, Kamuzu University of Health Sciences of Malawi and the University of Zambia and is meant to further biomedical research and healthcare research in the Southern Africa region.

Technology and Science Permanent Secretary Dr. Brilliant Habeenzu and Education Permanent Secretary Joe Kamoko opened the laboratory at the University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus in Lusaka this morning on behalf of their respective Ministers.

Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati said the unveiling of the laboratory is a beacon of progress in the journey towards advancing human health through scientific inquiry and innovation.

Mr. Mutati, in a speech read for him by Dr. Habeenzu, said the facility is more than a testament to technological advancement; it represents a bridge between cultures, countries, and continents in the noble quest to alleviate challenges of our time.

“Education and research are the bedrock of any progressive society. As Minister responsible for technology and science, I am delighted to acknowledge the role this laboratory will play in nurturing our future scientists, researchers, and healthcare professionals,” said Mr. Mutati..

And Education Minister Douglas Syakalima, in a speech read by Mr. Kamoko, said the inauguration of the laboratory is a call to strengthen collaborative efforts due to the complexity of today’s health challenges.

Mr. Syakalima urged universities, research institutions, government bodies, the private sector, and international partners to leverage the opportunity for collaboration by pooling resources, knowledge, and expertise together to accelerate progress towards shared goals.

“Let this facility be more than a collection of labs and equipment; let it be a beacon of hope, symbolising our collective resolve to improve healthcare outcomes and uplift our communities. The path ahead is bright with the promise of innovation, discovery, and improved health for all our people,” said Mr. Syakalima.

Meanwhile, University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Professor Mundia Muya said the Lusaka-Blantyre-Blantyre project is not just a milestone but a revolutionary step forward in how countries can approach biomedical research and healthcare.

Professor Muya said the laboratory with its cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, is designed to meet the pressing health challenges of our time.

“Beyond research, the LBB laboratory will serve a dual role, offering diagnostic services to the general public at a fee. This unique model not only ensures the sustainability of the laboratory but also provides vital healthcare services to our community, bridging the gap between research and real-world application,” he said.

Kanele FM