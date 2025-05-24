SDA Applauds HH’s Hard Work Ethic



By Masauso Mkwayaya



The Seventh Day Adventist -SDA – Church says President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s spirit of hard work, which has spread to farmers, has helped the country achieve a bumper harvest.





SDA Southern Union President VANN MUNYUMBWE says President HICHILEMA has consistently spoken on the importance of hard work in national development.



He says the Church will continue to support the principle of hard work.





Dr. MUNYUMBWE has also praised President HICHILEMA for promoting economic stability and unity in diversity.





He adds that the SDA Church will continue working with Government to uplift the lives of Zambians, guided by transparency and accountability.





Dr. MUNYUMBWE, who spoke through SDA Mosi-oa-Tunya Conference Executive Secretary JONAS SIACHIBILA, during a Church Service at the Choma Central SDA Church, also thanked the President for donating 200 benches to the Church.



And President HICHILEMA urged the Church to pray for peace in the country ahead of the 2026 general election.





President HICHILEMA said Government appreciates the work of the SDA Church in the health sector and will continue collaborating with it.



He said Government will partner with all Churches in delivering development to the people of Zambia.





President HICHILEMA said this through Information and Media Minister CORNELIUS MWEETWA during a service at the Choma Central SDA Church.



The President also donated 200,000 Kwacha to support the Church’s projects.





And Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs LEVY NGOMA asked the Church to pray for national leaders.



Mr. NGOMA said the Church should continue praying for President HICHILEMA so that he can continue delivering development, such as the maize bumper harvest achieved this season.





In a sermon during the Service, Pastor JOSEPHAT HAMOONGA, who based his message on John Chapter 14:1-3, said the troubles of the world should not burden people’s hearts.





Pastor HAMOONGA said issues such as sickness and other worldly challenges should not trouble people.



He urged people to believe in God, as he is able to handle any situation.





Pastor HAMOONGA called on people to build personal relationships with Jesus to secure salvation in Heaven, as the things of the world will eventually come to an end.