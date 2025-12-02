John Muwowo Kalama JMK

SDA CHURCH STEPS INTO POLITICS



In 2020, the SDA Church refused to take a position on Bill 10, stating clearly that they were non-political and did not involve themselves in national political debates much like the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Even when one of their own members(President HH) faced imprisonment, the Church maintained silence, insisting that politics was outside their mandate.





Yet today1st December, 2025, the same SDA Church is making public pronouncements on Bill 7 with top Church leaders endorsing the Bill and campaigning for President HH.





This shift raises important questions: What has changed?