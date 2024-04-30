SDA MEMBERS TAKE ‘UNWANTED’ PASTOR TO POLICE

Nine Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church members in Mbala took their district pastor to police because they never wanted him in the region.

The church leadership has submitted in Lusaka High Court that the named nine church members, without the church’s authority, even arranged a truck in an attempt to forcefully move pastor Kennedy Sinkamba out of Mbala.

Northern Zambia Union Conference (NZUC) executive secretary Emmanuel Mwewa adds that when the nine were summoned for a church board meeting, they never attended on grounds that it was Sabbath.

Pastor Mwewa says the nine want to use a lawsuit they earlier filed against the church to shield themselves from being disciplined.

In this case, 103 SDA church members have sued the church leadership over its decision to review the conference status of NZUC to field status.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that the decision to review the conference status was in breach of the church’s laid-down rules and procedures and, therefore, is null and void.

