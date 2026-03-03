Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs set for early prison release

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is now set for prison release.

The disgraced mogul, 56, was originally set to be released on June 4, 2028, but will now walk free on April 25, 2028, per Page Six.

It comes amid his ongoing battle to appeal his four-year sentence, after he was jailed on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

His release was moved forward after he was accepted into a drug rehabilitation program last November, paving the way for a shorter prison sentence.

It’s not the first time his release date has shifted.

Combs – who is currently serving his time at Fort Dix in New Jersey – previously saw his release date pushed back from May 8 to June 4, 2028, following a rocky start to his sentence in late 2025, amid claims he drank moonshine and made an unauthorized three-way call.

Combs reportedly had several infractions at the New Jersey prison since he was transferred there on October 30.

He was reportedly caught consuming a concoction of fermented Fanta, sugar, and apples, sources told TMZ, but the rapper’s representatives later denied the claims.

‘The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false,’ a statement on the Bad Boy Entertainment founder’s X account read.

‘His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.’