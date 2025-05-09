Sean Kingston Denied Permission For Concert Performance Ahead Of SentencingSean

Sean Kingston will not be making an appearance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, as a judge has denied him permission to travel while out on bond.

AllHipHop reports that the “Beautiful Girls” singer and his legal team attempted to get approval for the one-night show, arguing that it was not a club setting and that it would bring income in while he’s otherwise not able to work due to the travel restrictions as he awaits sentencing for his fraud conviction.

His attorney further highlighted that Kingston has fully adhered to all bond requirements including GPS monitoring, and that he’d be more than willing to provide a complete travel itinerary and maintain communication with his probation officer both before and after the trip.

Judge David Leibowitz wasn’t into it, however, and rejected the motion without comment.

In March, Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were found guilty of one charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud each.

Each charge carries the significant sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.

Kingston and Turner were arrested in May 2024 during a raid on his Florida mansion after he was sued for allegedly failing to pay for a number of luxury items, which later unveiled the wire fraud scheme.

The suit, filed by Ver Ver Entertainment LLC, accused Kingston of scamming the company out of high-end electronics.

In exchange for the electronics, which would have cost over $100,000, the rapper allegedly promised to make promotional videos for the products with Justin Bieber, who he worked with on the hit song “Eeenie Meenie” back in 2010.

Kingston paid a $30,000 down payment for the goods and agreed to make a second payment of $47,000, while the rest would be paid for in the form of social-media posts, the suit claimed.

However, he failed to make the second payment after the TV was installed and did not make any of the social media posts either, according to the complaint.