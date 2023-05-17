SEAN TEMBO ASKS CONSTITUTIONAL COURT TO SEND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO STATE HOUSE TO SAVE COSTS

…For more than 20 months after assuming office, Presudent Hakainde Hichilema has refused, neglected, declined, and ignored to shift from his private dwelling located in New Kasama area of Lusaka…..

Zambia is a unitary, multi-party and democratic sovereign State which gained its independence from Britain on 24n October 1964, and which has had seven Presidents so far, with the incumbent Mr. Hakainde Hichilema being the 7th Republican President;

3.2 Zambia’s other six former Republican Presidents are Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda who was in office from 1964 to 1991, Dr. Fredrick Titus Jacob Chiluba who was in office from 1991 to 2001, Dr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa who was in office from 2001 to 2008, Dr. Rupiah Bwezani Banda who was in office from 2008 to 2011, Dr. Micheal Chilufya Sata who was in office from 2011 to 2014, and Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who was in office from 2015 to 2021 when the incumbent Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was elected and sworn into office:

3.3 State House in Lusaka was commissioned in 1935 and was then known as Government House and it served as the official residence of the Colonial Governors of Northern Rhodesia, as Zambia was then known, and in 1964, upon Zambia attaining independence, State House became the official residence of each of the six former Heads of State from Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda in 1964 to Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu in 2021;

3.4 In 1974, the then President Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda undertook a major

infrastructure upgrade to State House at which point he also built what came to be

known as Nkwazi House within State House premises, and Nkwazi House subsequently became the official residence of the Head of State, and during this major upgrade, a 9-hole golf course was also built at State House;

3.5 The current President of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, was elected during the

2021 general elections and sworn into office on 24th August 2021 and, more than 20 months after assuming office, has refused, neglected, declined and ignored to shift

from his private dwelling located in New Kasama area of Lusaka, formerly Lusaka

South Forest Reserve Number 26, to Nkwazi House which is located within State House premises along Independence Avenue: