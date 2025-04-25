SEAN TEMBO DENOUNCES LUBINDA’S APPOINTMENT,DESCRIBES IT AS FALSE



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition TONSE Alliance has refuted claims published in today’s Daily Nation alleging that Hon. Given Lubinda has been appointed Acting Chairman of the Alliance and that exculpatory letters issued to him and Hon. Raphael Nakachinda have been withdrawn.



In a media notice released by TONSE Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo, the Alliance dismissed the report as baseless and misleading, urging members and the public to treat the claims as deliberate falsehoods.



Meanwhile Mr Tembo has announced that the Alliance disciplinary committee is set to hold a press Briefing today at 11:00hrs.