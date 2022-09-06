SEAN TEMBO DETAINED HIMSELF-THABO KAWANA

The sentiments coming from Mr Tembo in this video suggesting police kidnapped and held him hostage the last six days without charge are indeed unfortunate to say the least.

This is not only unfortunate and untrue on his part but, also sad for an opposition leader to tell blatant lies

Sean Tembo detained himself, I say so because I am aware (and anyone can check my facts with police) that police were ready to arrest and charge Sean Tembo from the very hour they picked him up.

But Mr Tembo refused to be dealt with in the absence of his Lawyers and demanded that any arrest and/or charge to be preferred on him can only be employed in the presence of his Lawyers.

His Lawyers did not show up until Monday and when they did, they also stated that their client was unwell and needed medical attention immediately. Again, no arrest or charge was conducted as focus turned to Hospital.

Mr Tembo was then taken to Hospital were a Doctor attended to him and prescribed a 3 hour bed rest for observation, after that, Mr Tembo was discharged from Hospital and taken back to Police were again, the Police were ready to arrest and charge him.

At the police, he could again not be arrested and charged because his Lawyers left to attend to other matters and Mr Tembo’s preference was that he could not be arrested or charged in the absence of his Lawyers. So again, he spent another night in police custody.

Then today, he has been formerly arrested and charged in the presence of his Lawyers as per his wish and right.

So from the above stated, one can see that the police did not hold Mr Tembo a minute longer than he himself made it necessary. His prolonged stay in police custody was his own making and not that of the police, it is not good to play tricks aimed at trying to paint the country black in the eyes of the international community when in fact, people are keeping themselves in police custody but coming out to claim police kidnapping and been held hostage…… Preposterous!!!