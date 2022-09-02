PeP PRESIDENT CRIES FOUL

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

Patriots for Economic Progress PEP leader, Sean Tembo, is still detained at Woodlands Police Station where he spent a night.

A cheerful Tembo has told Diamond News that he does not know why he was apprehended yesterday.

He therefore accuses the police of alleged intimidation.

According to Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, a comprehensive statement will be released on why PeP leader has been detained.

Mr. Tembo has of late been posting comments on governance on social media that have stirred mixed feelings in some quarters sections of society.