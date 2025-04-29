SEAN TEMBO  ISSUES FRESH THREATS





Sean Tembo Wrote;



INTERNAL NOTICE



29th April 2025



Good morning Colleagues,



Regrettably, it has come to my attention that there are some elements in the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders (CoL) who have started drafting a parallel TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution to replace the existing constitution, under the disguise that the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman, His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has given such instructions.



I wish to confirm that the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman has not issued any such instructions, and any Colleagues advancing such an agenda of illegally replacing the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution are merely promoting anarchy within the Alliance, for their own selfish motives.



I am further aware that some of the leaders who are bringing anarchy in the TONSE ALLIANCE have a long history of fanning anarchy in various political parties including MMD and PF.



However, be rest assured that such anarchist behavior shall not be tolerated here in the TONSE ALLIANCE, even if it may have been tolerated in the MMD and PF. Here in the TONSE ALLIANCE, we thrive on discipline and good order.



Kindly be advised accordingly.



Thank you.



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia