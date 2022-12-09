Sean Tembo offers himself for PF presidency

ONLINE opposition politician Sean Tembo has offered himself for the presidency of the vanquished former ruling party, PF.

Tembo announced to his 162 thousand followers on Facebook that he was prepared to merge his Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) with the PF.

“Once PF elects their President in March, I’ll be willing to merge and become their Vice-President,” posted Tembo.

At the peak of the PF [mis]rule, PF ‘commanders’ attacked Tembo and his handful of supporters as he led a march past in protest against fire engine purchase which everyone believed was laced with corruption.

After the cadres were done dealing with his body parts, Tembo looked like he had done 10 brutal rounds with global boxing icon Mike Tyson.

At the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he was rushed to be treated, poor Tembo had zero energy to walk on his two feet and was instead being wheeled to wherever the painkillers could be administered to him.

After a dismal performance in the August 2021 general elections, Tembo diverted his energy to buying Internet bundles and started an online onslaught against those who won the elections.

For this, Tembo has earned himself one or two arrests and, with each police detention, Tembo came out a sore being and whimpering.

