SEAN TEMBO RUBBISHES NAKACHINDA’S TONSE STATEMENT

SEAN TEMBO RUBBISHED NAKACHINDA’S TONSE STATEMENT

SEAN Tembo has dismissed a media statement released by his Tonse Alliance counterpart Raphael Nakacinda, and in the process laid bare the deep-rooted disunity brewing behind the closed doors of the opposition grouping led by former president Edgar Lungu.

Nakacinda, who serves as Secretary General of both the faction Patriotic Front (PF) and the Tonse Alliance, issued a communiqué detailing resolutions allegedly made at a Council of Leaders meeting held at the PF secretariat in Lusaka.

The memo claimed that Tonse Alliance leaders had agreed on a number of critical decisions, including adopting a single candidate for the upcoming Lumezi Constituency by-election, supporting the Socialist Party in Milenge, tightening internal security, and shifting all official alliance communication to Nakacinda’s office.

“The Tonse Council of Leaders has resolved to support the Socialist Party in Milenge Local Government by-election, and going forward, all communications shall be issued through the office of the Secretary General until the internal legal reviews are concluded,” Nakacinda stated.

But Tembo, president of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) and Tonse Alliance spokesperson, was having none of it.

In a sharp rebuttal posted on social media just an hour after Nakacinda’s memo was circulated, Tembo rubbished Nakacinda’s statement, describing it as misleading and unauthorized.

Tembo urged the public to ignore the communique issued by Nakacinda, stating that a formal position of the alliance would be communicated by its acting chairperson, Daniel Pule.

“Please disregard the memo appearing on the PF page, issued by Hon Raphael Nakacinda,” Tembo wrote”, Tembo stated.

Confusion has continued to rock the opposition Tonse Alliance following contradictory statements issued by two of its senior officials leaving political observers and Facebook users scratching their heads, wondering who is actually in charge of the opposition coalition.

“Very confused alliance, we can’t take you seriously now. I am yet to see an alliance that will work. From time immemorial, no alliance has ever worked in Zambia,” a Facebook user commented on Tembo’s statement.

With no clarification yet from Pule, the man sandwiched between Nakacinda and Tembo, the Tonse Alliance appears to be lurching from one public embarrassment to another

By George Musonda

Kalemba