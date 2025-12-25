Sean Tembo vows to call Hichilema daily at 9 hours



PEP president Sean Tembo has vowed that he will be calling President Hakainde Hichilema every day at 09:00 hours until the Head of State answers his call.





Tembo made the pledge yesterday while broadcasting live on his Facebook page, where he claimed to call President Hichilema but failed to get through.





During the live broadcast, Tembo dialled the number he claimed to be for the President twice, but both calls were cut.



“If he doesn’t call back then will call back the president tomorrow at 9 hours. We will try by all means to talk to the president. If he doesn’t pick up tomorrow at 9 hours, I will still call back the next day. I will keep calling the president every day at 9 hours until he picks the call,” he vowed.





Tembo said the daily calls would be broadcast live on his social media platforms at 09:00 hours.





He explained that the purpose of the call is to seek clarity from President Hichilema on the delayed payments to farmers who supplied maize to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).





He also said he wants confirmation on claims by the Ministers of Finance and Information and Media that the delay in payments is being caused by commercial banks.





Tembo further revealed that he has not spoken to President Hichilema in more than four years but the two were in contact before the 2021 election results.



