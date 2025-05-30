SEAN TEMBO WANTS UPND TO DIVERT ITS LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS CAMPAIGN FUNDS TO COMPLETING ROAD PROJECTS





By:Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) has called on government to announce the 2025 maize floor price, arguing that the issue is critical for farmers following a bumper harvest across the country.





PEP leader, Sean Tembo, has urged the UPND to shift its campaign focus for the Lumezi by-elections from attacking former President Edgar Lungu to addressing pressing issues that directly affect citizens’ well-being.





Mr. Tembo expressed concern over the need for the government to prioritize the distribution of empty maize bags to farmers, including those in Lumezi, to help them secure their produce post-harvest.





He has appealed to the ruling party to divert resources allocated for political campaigns towards completing the long-delayed Chipata-Lumezi road project, which he says is crucial for the area’s development.





Mr. Tembo, however, called on political parties participating in the by-elections to focus on tangible solutions for the people, particularly farmers, who form the backbone of the nation’s economy.

