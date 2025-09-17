SEAN TEMBO’S BID TO OVERTURN EDGAR LUNGU ELECTION RULING FAILS TO TAKE OFF AFTER HIS LAWYERS WITHDRAW FROM CASE





The matter in which opposition Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo is seeking to overturn a December 10, 2024 judgment that barred late former President Edgar Lungu from contesting future elections has failed to take off on the basis that his lawyers have withdrawn.





When the matter came up for hearing before a bench of 7 Constitutional Court judges, Mr. Tembo notified the court that his lawyers withdrew from representing him but desires to continue the matter.





However, the court indicated that there is no formal application from Mr. Tembo’s lawyers to withdraw their legal representation and advised that he places his house in order.





In his petition filed 5 months ago, Mr. Tembo argued that the judgment contravened article 52(4), which stipulates that a candidate’s eligibility should be determined only after nomination filings.





Mr. Tembo is seeking a judicial interpretation of articles 267(3) and 106(1)(3)(6) to determine whether they should be read in a manner consistent with the circumstances of last year, and calls for a determination that the judgment infringes upon articles 52(4) and 100 by pre-emptively declaring the former president ineligible before the filing of nominations.





Meanwhile, Concourt Vice President judge Arnold Shilimi on behalf of other judges adjourned the matter and ordered Mr. Tembo to engage his lawyers to file a formal application of withdrawal.





He also urged Solicitor General Marshal Muchende to ensure decorum at the bar is preserved.



PN